Mullen Signs Newgate to Distribute I-GO Urban Commercial Delivery Vehicle

Mullen Automotive Inc., an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, has entered into an agreement to appoint Newgate Motor Group as the marketing, sales, distribution and servicing agent for the Mullen I-GO in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Newgate Motor Group represents several brands, including Renault/Dacia, Kia and Mercedes-Benz, as well XBUS and Evetta EVs from Electric Brands.

The I-GO is Mullen’s recently announced urban commercial delivery vehicle, designed to bridge the gap between the growing demand for quick deliveries and space constraints in dense cities throughout Europe. The Mullen I-GO is EU standard homologated, certified and ready for sale in initial markets of the U.K., Germany, Spain, France and Ireland, with the first vehicles set to be released in Germany in December.

Mullen and Newgate will also enter into a dealer agreement, which will encompass sales training, service training, flooring, parts, warranty and similar matters that an OEM would typically provide to its dealers. That agreement will also address the terms upon which Newgate Motor Group will purchase the initial units of the I-GO for vehicle demonstrations and the 500-vehicles-per-year purchase order.

“This is a highly strategic partnership for Mullen, with Newgate being one of Ireland’s most recognizable dealers for new and used vehicles; it brings us an incredible opportunity to enter the commercial EV market in Europe with a very successful retail group,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “We are currently working closely with Newgate on the importation, registration and licensing requirements for the successful import and distribution of the I-GO into Ireland and the United Kingdom.”

“We believe the Mullen I-GO is the logistical solution the European market is looking for as demand increases for zero-emission delivery vehicles,” states James Ring, general manager of Newgate Motor Group. “The demand for zero-emission, compact delivery vehicles has never been higher, and we believe Mullen has produced a vehicle to meet this demand and has the potential to command a substantial market share.”

The I-GO will join Mullen’s current commercial vehicle lineup, which includes Class 1 and 2 EV cargo vans. Mullen recently made a majority acquisition of Bollinger Motors, whose portfolio includes Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles. In addition to securing the exclusive sales, distribution and branding rights for the I-GO for Spain, France, Germany, the U.K. and Ireland, the company entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire all assets of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. and Electric Last Mile Inc. (ELMS) from the ELMS Bankruptcy Estates.