Mullen, Randy Marion Deliver EV Cargo Vans to MGT 

Mullen Automotive Inc., an EV manufacturer, says Class 1 EV cargo vans were delivered to MGT Company in Highpoint, N.C., with the vehicle order fulfilled by Randy Marion Automotive Group.

MGT’s primary customer base focuses on last-mile segments, such as package delivery and retail, and vocations such as plumbing and electrician. MGT currently provides commercial vehicle sales and leasing across all major OEM brands, with focus on Class 1-4 commercial vehicles.

“Mullen’s Class 1 is a perfect entry point for us and working with the company. The Class 1 segment no longer has internal combustion engine options from the major OEM brands and certainly does not have any Class 1 EV options,” says Thomas Gavlik, managing partner at MGT. “One of the biggest opportunities we see is the Class 3 cab-chassis segment, with the potential to upfit and offer unlimited options for commercial customers.”

