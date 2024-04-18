Mullen Produces 500th Commercial Electric Vehicle at Facility in Mississippi

Mullen Automotive Inc., an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, has achieved a manufacturing milestone with the 500th commercial vehicle produced at its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial EV manufacturing and assembly facility recently.

Additional recent company highlights include:

The company currently has 18 active commercial vehicle pilots with fleets, municipalities, universities and campuses underway.

Expansion of its U.S. retail network with dealers on the West Coast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions expected to commence in June 2024.

Expansion of commercial vehicle distribution in Europe with plans to sell 800 units expected to begin in 2024.

“We have increased requests for our vehicles internationally, and as result, we plan to launch an expansion into Europe next month,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “In addition to international growth, we plan to expand U.S. distribution, adding new dealer points to support commercial EV market penetration.”

Southern California-based Mullen Automotive has two U.S.-based vehicle plants: one in Tunica (120,000 square feet), the other in Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet).