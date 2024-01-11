Mullen, Phenix, Knapheide Produce Lightweight EV Service Truck Body

Mullen Automotive Inc., an electric vehicle manufacturer, has completed a lightweight service truck body for the All-Electric Mullen THREE, which was developed in collaboration with Phenix Truck Bodies & Van Equipment and Knapheide Manufacturing.

Mullen and the Phenix/Knapheide teams have developed a lightweight body configuration designed to bring an EV solution for Class 3 service body truck fleets to municipalities and public utilities. The Mullen THREE Class 3 vehicle upfit is available to commercial fleet customers for evaluation and pilot programs.

Phenix Truck & Van, based in Southern California, is one of California’s largest work truck, van equipment and specialty truck body manufacturers. For 45 years, Phenix has designed and manufactured custom work trucks and fire apparatus for customers including public utilities, local municipalities and fire departments. Phenix is also a CPUC certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).

The Mullen THREE has a range of 125 miles and offers Level 3 DC charge time of 1.5 hours. The THREE also includes best-in-class turning diameter of 38 feet. Its versatile chassis provides a clean top-of-rail for easy upfitting with bodies up to 14 feet long and can handle over 5,800 lbs. of payload.

“This Mullen THREE Phenix/Knapheide upfit is a perfect use case for municipalities and utilities who need to transition away from gas and diesel and into electric, especially in states with strong incentives to switch, like California and other CARB states,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Phenix is one of the best upfitters out there, and partnering with both Phenix and Knapheide to develop this Class 3 solution opens an important segment for us with public utilities and local municipalities, especially in California.”