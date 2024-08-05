Mullen Automotive Offers New Lease Program for Class 1 Electric Cargo Vans

Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc. is offering a new lease program for the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van. The new lease program, bizEV, is targeted to well-qualified buyers with a focus on individuals, small businesses and fleets and is available through Mullen authorized dealers.

BizEV is a turnkey lease program offering customers an opportunity to transition to EVs with a three-year lease option, starting at $475 per month plus applicable taxes and fees and includes scheduled vehicle maintenance.

Mullen is committed to making commercial EV ownership a seamless and accessible experience. bizEV is designed to cater to the needs of small businesses and offers flexible and affordable options to experience the benefits and cost savings from Mullen ONE ownership without the barrier of upfront costs. The program will be available through Mullen authorized dealerships nationwide.

The Mullen ONE is a Class 1 commercial EV, the first of its kind in the U.S. market, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. The EV cargo van is designed to navigate narrow urban streets and residential roads, all while maximizing payload and cargo space, making it ideal for a variety of commercial applications.

“Small businesses are the backbone of America, and we are looking to remove the barriers typical business owners face when considering EVs, while making the purchase as affordable and seamless as possible,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen. “By offering flexible lease options, we are making our commercial EVs available for a wider range of customers, in line with our mission to accelerate the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions.”

In full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards, the Mullen ONE is available for sale at an MSRP of $34,500.