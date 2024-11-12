Mullen Lists Class 1 EV Cargo Van for Rental

Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc. has listed its Class 1 EV cargo van, the Mullen ONE, for rental on the vehicle sharing marketplace Turo.

Parasol Strategic Solutions, a Turo host based in Florida, has identified a need in its market for a versatile, compact cargo van. Through its experience in the vehicle sharing and logistics space, Parasol has observed a demand for small, efficient cargo vans that can navigate urban settings with ease while supporting sustainable transport.

“The Mullen ONE aligns perfectly for a cargo van rental option on Turo, offering a nimble, eco-friendly solution that meets the expectations of businesses seeking on-demand, cost-effective transportation options,” says Bradley Shaw of Parasol.

Parasol will begin offering the Mullen ONE in the Jacksonville, Fla., market as an initial pilot for its on-demand platform for EVs. A second Mullen Class 1 EV cargo van pilot is planned to launch in Baltimore, Maryland.

“This is a gateway opportunity for businesses of all sizes to experience the performance and benefits of Mullen’s Class 1 EV cargo van,” adds David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen.