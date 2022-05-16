Mullen, Linghang Guochuang Continue Polymer Battery Cell Technology Partnership

Mullen Automotive Inc., an emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has upgraded its partnership with Linghang Guochuang Group (LGG). The partnership is currently focused on taking solid-state polymer battery cell technology into vehicle pack level development for Mullen Automotive. Solid-state polymer batteries are currently planned for the second generation of the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover.

Mullen and LGG are on track with their existing partnership, which was originally started in late 2019 and subsequently sidelined in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In recent months, the two companies have started integration of the solid-state polymer cell technology into the vehicle pack level. Data collected from solid-state cell testing shows good results for solid-state batteries, including potential range of 600 miles on a full charge and over 300 miles of range delivered in 18 minutes with DC fast-charging.

“Linghang Guochuang is pleased to be able to continue on with our original written agreement on 11-26-2019 with Mullen,” says Yao Wang, GM for Linghang Guochuang. “I am pleased to announce today that Mullen Automotive and LGG are moving forward on solid-state vehicle pack level development,” states David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Scaling from the cell level to pack level development is a major accomplishment and one I am proud to announce is progressing with LGG as our partner.”