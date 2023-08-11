Mullen Initiates Production of Class 3 All-Electric Truck

Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc. says it has begun vehicle production at its Tunica, Miss., assembly plant for the Mullen THREE Class 3 electric truck, with the first customer deliveries on track to begin this month.

Mullen will be gradually ramping up production rate over the course of September through December. Once fully ramped, production capacity at the facility is currently planned for 3,000 Class 3 vehicles per year.

To date, the company has received $79 million in purchase orders for 1,250 Mullen THREE trucks from Randy Marion Automotive Group and MGT Lease Co.

“I am proud to announce that our Class 3 vehicle line is now in production mode at our Tunica facility. Our team has been working seven days a week, day and night, getting this plant reconfigured and ready for Class 3 production,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Mullen’s Tunica center includes over 120,000 square feet and is situated on over 100 acres. The facility is focused on production of Class 1 and Class 3 commercial EVs and is in close proximity to all major rail lines, interstates, Mississippi river systems, and air logistics, placing it in a primary logistical center of North America.

The Mullen THREE, with a MSRP starting at $68,500, is a low-cab-forward electric truck featuring an 11,000 lb. GVWR, a tight turning diameter of 38 feet, and excellent visibility for superior maneuverability on narrow city streets. The versatile chassis provides a clean top-of-rail for easy upfitting with bodies up to 14 feet long and over 5,800 pounds of payload. In addition, the chassis design allows an estimated range of 130 miles and more cargo volume within a given overall length.