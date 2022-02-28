Mullen Develops Solid-State Polymer Battery Technology for New EV Prototype

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc. is updating its next-generation solid-state polymer battery technology. Mullen’s testing of solid-state polymer cells reveals the potential for a 150 kWh battery pack that delivers over 600 miles of range and highlights an 18-minute DC fast charge that can yield over 300 miles of range.

Mullen is working towards utilizing solid-state polymer battery packs in its second-generation Mullen FIVE EV Crossovers, with in-vehicle prototype testing set for 2025. Mullen’s first-generation FIVE EV Crossover, due in late 2024, is planned to launch with traditional lithium-ion cell chemistry.

Mullen is also conducting extensive research and development into other advanced battery technologies, including lithium-sulfur and lithium-iron-phosphate. Its goal is to deliver EV batteries that will surpass existing lithium-Ion technology and offer a host of benefits such as increased efficiency, energy density and range while also lowering the cost, weight, and thermal and environmental risks.

“We’ve conducted successful testing and will begin pack level development next,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The test data collected shows an impressive outcome and future for solid-state batteries. To sum up, we tested our 300 Ah (ampere hour) cell which yielded 343 Ah at 4.3 volts, and the results surpassed all expectations. We can say with almost certainty that this technology, once implemented on the Mullen FIVE, will deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge.”