Mullen Class 3 Electric Vehicle Achieves CARB Certification

Mullen Automotive Inc., an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, has achieved a key commercial EV milestone with its all-electric Class 3 low-cab-forward chassis truck, receiving certification from the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

The certification is awarded to vehicle manufacturers that meet specific emissions standards in compliance with CARB regulations. The District of Columbia and 14 states, including California, have adopted vehicle standards under Section 177 of the Clean Air Act (42 U.S.C. §7507), which requires additional approvals beyond U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

Mullen’s Class 1 and Class 3 commercial vehicles are now both in receipt of EPA and CARB certifications. Both vehicles are also in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Having received credentials from CARB and the EPA, Mullen can now sell both the Mullen ONE and THREE in every state throughout the U.S. A copy of Mullen’s Class 3 CARB certification can be found on MullenUSA.com.

Additionally, CARB certification opens both the Mullen ONE and THREE eligibility for critical state EV incentive programs, which vary by each eligible CARB-compliant state. The certification takes on even more significance with CARB’s recent Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) regulation, which will have a requirement that state and local government fleets, including city, county, special district and state agency fleets, ensure 50% of vehicle purchases are zero-emission beginning in 2024 and 100% of vehicle purchases are zero-emission by 2027. Fleets that fall under high priority may also elect to utilize ZEV milestones as an option to meet overall ZEV targets.

California’s HVIP project is an example of a valuable state incentive program available to CARB-certified vehicles. Under HVIP, the Mullen THREE EV truck, with a suggested MSRP of $68,500, may qualify for a rebate of up to $45,000 and, when combined with the available $7,500 federal tax credit, the net effective cost of the Mullen THREE would be less than $20,000.

“CARB approval accelerates commercialization of the Mullen THREE and makes our vehicle even more appealing to customers who want to electrify their fleets,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Having both our Class 1 and Class 3 commercial EVs now CARB- and EPA-certified will continue to drive sales in all states across America.”