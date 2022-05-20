Mullen Brings in Richard Curtis as International Operations President

Mullen Automotive Inc., an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has hired Richard Curtis as president of international operations.

Prior to joining Mullen Automotive, Curtis was the president of Imperium Motor Co. Prior to Imperium Motor Co., he served as a turnaround specialist for Lithia Automotive group in three western states. He also served as director of EVs for the largest privately-owned dealer group in Northern California.

“Richard has tremendous experience throughout Asia and will be key to expanding our presence there and beyond,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “His 35 years plus of automotive experience, working with large dealer groups and international OEMs, brings a level of global expertise that will be a central factor in growing our EV business around the world.”