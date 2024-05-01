Mullen Automotive Adds Pritchard EV as US Dealer

Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc. has expanded its U.S. dealer network with the signing of one of the nation’s largest commercial dealers, Pritchard EV, as a new franchise partner for Mullen’s commercial EV lineup, covering regional and national fleet opportunities.

“Pritchard EV is a national leader in the adoption of electric vehicles with commercial fleets,” says David Michery, chairman and CEO of Mullen. “Pritchard understands fleets and is at the forefront of electrification and infrastructure, and its commitment to work with customers both domestically and globally to build best practices is what the industry needs.”

Effective immediately, Pritchard EV will offer Mullen’s commercial EV lineup, including the Mullen ONE and THREE, to customers in the United States.

Pritchard EV is committed to providing fleets with access to sustainable mobility solutions and developing new modes of distribution that meet fleets where they are. With a network of partners as well as in-house resources, Pritchard EV is positioned to help fleets address major pain points like logistics, financing and vehicle registration.

“At Pritchard EV, we look to partner with the best manufacturers in the market,” says Angela Pritchard Spiteri, Pritchard Companies chief operating officer. “Mullen has the reputation of quality that we look for in an OEM partner. Their lineup is a perfect fit for our fleet customers across the country, and we’re excited to introduce them.”

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van and Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck. The all-electric Mullen ONE Class 1 EV cargo van and THREE Class 3 low cab forward EV truck are both purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations and California Air Resources Board certifications.

Mullen has begun training initiatives with the Pritchard team on ordering, upfitting and servicing Mullen’s commercial EVs.