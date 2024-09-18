Mullen Automotive Adds Papé Kenworth to Electric Vehicle Dealer Network

Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc. has added full-service dealer Papé Kenworth to its commercial EV dealer network. Based in Eugene, Oregon, Papé Kenworth becomes Mullen’s seventh franchise dealer partner, expanding fleet opportunities for the company’s full line of commercial EVs.

Papé Group, which includes Papé Kenworth, consists of five operating companies with over 150 locations in nine states, including 815 service bays and more than 1,500 technicians.

With over 30 locations, Papé Kenworth offers a parts inventory and service departments dedicated to providing trucking equipment solutions. To continue this partnership with customers needing to adapt to evolving regulations, Kenworth provides zero-emissions trucks for a range of applications.

“We are excited to welcome Mullen to our commercial EV lineup,” says Dave Laird, Papé Kenworth president. “This addition allows us to not only meet our customers’ needs and maintain their uptime standards, but also to be a partner with our customers as they adapt to changing regulations.”

“Papé Kenworth is a hallmark dealer and distributor with unmatched and deep experience in supporting the nation’s fleet to meet its equipment and logistics needs,” adds David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen. “Their extensive reach and expertise in the commercial vehicle industry will play a crucial role in introducing Mullen’s commercial EVs to a broader market.”