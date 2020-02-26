MTD Awards New Flyer Contract to Expand Zero-Emission Mobility

New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., an independent global bus manufacturer, says the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) has awarded New Flyer a contract for two zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell electric 60-foot Xcelsior CHARGE H2 heavy-duty transit buses (for a total of four equivalent units).

Driven by a mission of greater mobility, MTD is the first in the nation to commercially order 60-foot zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell buses. The purchase, supported by the Center for Transportation and the Environment, continues to support MTD’s 2014 strategic plan which includes a goal to deliver high-quality transportation services that are safe, reliable, environmentally responsible and user-friendly.

Since 1993, New Flyer has delivered 175 buses to MTD. Today MTD’s fleet is 85% hybrid.

The Xcelsior CHARGE H2 bus is a battery-electric vehicle using compressed hydrogen as an energy source, as well as Ballard Power Systems fuel cell technology. Fuel cell electric technology complements battery-electric propulsion with the ability to provide an extended range of fully zero-emissions operations.

“New Flyer congratulates MTD on this milestone accomplishment in the U.S.’s zero-emission adoption, with the first commercial order of 60-foot fuel cell electric buses,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer.

“Since 1993, we have worked closely alongside MTD to transform mobility in the Champaign, Urbana and Savoy regions with innovative, fully accessible and more sustainable transit. Today, we celebrate another accomplishment in a longstanding partnership that is pioneering a zero-emission future powered by fuel-cell electric propulsion,” he adds

MTD is the public transportation provider in the Champaign, Urbana and Savoy regions of Ill., also serving the University of Illinois. It delivers nearly 12 million rides per year through a full range of mobility services including bus service, ADA paratransit service, rural service, half-fare cab, MCORE, the Illinois Terminal and efforts to encourage walking, biking and ride-sharing.

New Flyer manufactures the Xcelsior CHARGE H2 in 40- and 60-foot lengths. Built on the Xcelsior platform, it utilizes the same electric propulsion system as the Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric bus, featuring Siemens and ZF components.

New Flyer has been manufacturing zero-emission buses for more than 50 years, with more electric buses on the road in the U.S. than any other bus manufacturer. With nearly 90 years of experience in manufacturing, New Flyer today supports growing North American cities with sustainable buses, technology and infrastructure. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus technology and providing essential workforce development through electric bus training, notes the company.

Photo: Schematic layouts for the Xcelsior CHARGE H2 heavy-duty transit buses in 40- and 60-foot lengths