MTB Using Forsee Power Battery Systems for Bus Retrofits

MTB Transit Solutions, a repair, refurbishment and repowering specialist for buses, is partnering with Forsee Power for the retrofit of buses in North America.

The first retrofit project in Canada was launched last month by the Town of Milton, which announced its electric bus program and appointed MTB to convert part of its fleet. Forsee Power will supply battery systems – specifically, the Forsee ZEN 16 SLIM, an ultra-thin battery system rated at 16 kWh – to MTB to convert Nova Bus LFS diesel buses into electric vehicles.

Retrofitting is a credible alternative to the purchase of new vehicles to accelerate the energy transition of vehicle fleets, the companies say. A retrofit program is approximately less than half the cost of buying a new electric bus.

“We are thrilled to work with Forsee Power and the Town of Milton on this Canadian first, and to demonstrate how transit systems can reduce their greenhouse gases,” explains Gara Hay, president of MTB Transit Solutions.

MTB has completed work on over 25,000 buses.