MTA Incorporates Mobility House EV Charge Management into Transit Fleet

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has selected The Mobility House to deploy its ChargePilot smart charging and energy management solution for New York City Transit (NYCT), the largest public bus fleet operator in the U.S.

During the year-long pilot program, The Mobility House will manage charging for 27 charge ports across two bus depots in Staten Island and Queens.

Coordinating local utility rate structures with bus schedules and travel routes, ChargePilot will optimize charging to maximize vehicle uptime, reduce electricity costs and streamline the transition to electric vehicles. The Mobility House’s proof-of-concept modeling with the Transit Tech Lab demonstrated that ChargePilot can reduce operating expenses by more than $35,000 per month in operating expenses at one of the two depots alone, the company says.

The partnership with NYCT is a continuation of The Mobility House’s participation in the Transit Tech Lab program – a public-private initiative between the Partnership for New York City and four New York metro area transit agencies – and follows The Mobility House’s successful proof-of-concept study on how NYCT could maximize electric bus availability and save operating costs. The simulation study demonstrated that 64% of scheduled trips on local routes from the Charleston depot could be operated with the selected electric bus model, and when using ChargePilot, the charging infrastructure planned for 12 electric buses at the Charleston depot can operate 96% of the viable trips while generating operational savings, compared to unmanaged charging.

“We are thrilled to partner with the MTA as they embark on a journey toward zero-emission,” says The Mobility House U.S. Managing Director Gregor Hintler. “As the largest public fleet operator in the country, ensuring reliable operations is essential to the success of their electrification goals, especially when some buses require two to four charging sessions a day. We are proud that The Mobility House’s technology and electrification expertise will contribute to that critical mission.”