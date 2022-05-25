mPhase Selects First 11 Electric Vehicle Charging Sites in Virginia

mPhase Technologies Inc., a technology company developing the mPower EV+ charging network and consumer engagement platform, has completed site selection for the first 11 mPower EV charging locations in Virginia. These initial locations will be in Toano, Quinton, Petersburg, Chesterfield, Sandston and Powhaton. Each site will have an average of four level 2 chargers branded under the mPower name.

These initial sites were selected based on their proximity to high traffic roadways, affiliation with major regional and national brands, and onsite amenities such as restaurants, car washes and convenience stores that could benefit from the mPower consumer engagement platform. The sites feature three leading gas station brands, with four BP, four Shell and three Sunoco locations. Notable food and convenience brands at these mPower sites include McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Wendy’s, Subway, Huddle House and 7-11.

“With 1,440 sites to choose from in Virginia, we started our installation cycle with high quality locations that also had major quick serve restaurant (QSR) or convenience store brands on premises,” explains Anshu Bhatnagar, mPhase’s chairman and CEO. “This is part of an overall strategy to build use cases at franchise locations of major national and regional chains to increase our visibility at corporate headquarters. As we roll out our network, we will be bringing EV drivers to the doorstep of McDonald’s, Subway, and other prime locations that can benefit from our industry-first consumer engagement and EV charging ecosystem. We believe that the effectiveness of our platform will open a lot of doors as we replicate this plan in many different parts of the country.”

Site assessment is scheduled to begin within a week, with installation to follow. Overall, the company believes that the current pipeline can support more than 430 EV charging sites in Virginia during the initial phase of the mPower roll-out.