Motor Coach Industries Unveils All-Electric D45 CRT CHARGE

NFI Group Inc.’s Motor Coach Industries (MCI) subsidiary has debuted its new zero-emission, battery-electric high-floor commuter coach: the D45 CRT CHARGE.

The vehicle is a zero-emission version of the D45 Commuter Rapid Transit (CRT) series public transit coach that integrates CHARGE propulsion from New Flyer, including regenerative braking.

“The D45 CRT CHARGE marks the eighth unique zero-emission bus NFI has introduced in the past two years,” says NFI’s Chris Stoddart. “With electric drive components, MCI’s smooth-riding suspension and real-time smart analytics on board, this fully accessible coach delivers an outstanding combination of performance and sustainability benefits to transit operators.”

The Buy America-compliant D45 CRT CHARGE features three technologies to deliver a more efficient and sustainable commuter vehicle: a high-torque electric drive system delivering up to 90% energy recovery and designed to efficiently handle long-distance applications at highway speeds; next generation, high-energy, long-range batteries delivering a range of over 225 miles with 520 kWh of battery capacity; and interoperable plug-in battery charging from empty to full in less than four hours.

The D45 CRT CHARGE uses the same interoperable charging equipment that supports all heavy-duty electric vehicles and leverages NFI Infrastructure Solutions, a full-suite service providing project management for smart mobility projects. The coach is also equipped with NFI Connect, an advanced telematics solution providing real-time oversight of an entire fleet.