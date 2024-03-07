Motiv Power Systems Delivers Five Electric Vans to Shasta Linen Supply

Motiv Power Systems, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM)of medium-duty electric trucks and buses, has completed deployment of five electric delivery vehicles to Shasta Linen Supply, a commercial linen supply company delivering linens, uniforms and other textiles to over 1,200 business and professional firms in California.

Shasta is helping to pave the way as California-based companies begin to transition to electric in accordance with the state’s Advanced Clean Fleet (ACF) regulation. ACF requires fleets to have 50% of their vehicles be all-electric by 2031, and Shasta’s five Motiv trucks now make up half of their fleet. Shasta has taken its existing landmark business and retrofitted the infrastructure to support the trucks from Motiv, now in operation across local routes in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys.

With the delivery and deployment of Motiv-powered vehicles in late 2023, Shasta has already driven 9,600 miles and reduced an estimated 15,800 pounds of tailpipe emissions, saving $4,800 on fuel costs. The fourth-generation, woman-owned linen supply company was recently awarded “Clean Power City: Carbon Free Transportation” at Sacramento Municipal Utility District’s 16th Annual Sustainable Business Awards for its use of Motiv electric trucks.

“Community and sustainability go hand-in-hand for the team here at Shasta — and electrifying our fleet with the Motiv vehicles brings us one step closer to cultivating a cleaner and greener environment,” says Noël Hammer Richardson, president and CEO of Shasta. “With funding and incentives available to help us go electric, we’ve experienced that Motiv’s electric trucks are quieter, cheaper to maintain and easier to operate than the gasoline trucks they replace. From a business perspective, it’s the best thing to do.”

“Given the sheer weight of linens, building an electric truck that can handle the payload is an industrywide challenge,” says Jim Castalez, Motiv founder and chief technology and revenue officer. “Motiv rose to that challenge, and our partnership with Shasta Linen Supply has proven that the shift to EVs can be seamless when done right. Shasta is leading the charge for the electrification of the linens space, and we’re incredibly proud to be their EV van provider of choice every step of the way.”