Motiv Picks Up 175 New HVIP Electric Vehicle Vouchers in California

Motiv Power Systems, a company focused on all-electric medium-duty trucks and buses, has secured 175 new vehicle vouchers in California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) incentive program. HVIP is the California program that accelerates deployment of zero-emission technologies by providing point-of-sale vouchers to make EVs more affordable.

With 39% of the nation’s electric vehicles, California is a leader in creating a fossil free future. Motiv is helping customers source funding programs, complete applications and receive incentives. Motiv-supported HVIP vouchers awarded in 2022 have a cumulative value of $12.9 million and will bring EVs to California roads for a diverse group of companies across the state.

“Companies need a partner to navigate the complex world of electric vehicles, not just in incorporating the right EVs to convert their entire fleets to zero-emission, but also in sourcing and securing the incentives that are helping to drive fleet transformations for the businesses that are the backbone of our economy,” states Tim Krauskopf, CEO of Motiv Power Systems.

“At Motiv, we pride ourselves in being a true partner with customers, and our success rate for HVIP vouchers is only matched by industry-leading delivery of the vehicles that are proven in the real world,” adds Krauskopf. “From incentives for purchase, to reliable charging infrastructure, to scaling customized EV fleets, we’re proud to walk hand in hand with the businesses marching forward with electrification.”

To date, Motiv Power Systems has secured more than 250 vouchers from HVIP and has more than 150 EVs on the road, proving its power to deliver medium-duty EVs at scale. Motiv works with customers across a broad spectrum of business including Cintas, FedEx, Aramark, Alsco, Bimbo, and more. Vehicles produced from the HVIP vouchers include parcel delivery step vans, retail goods vehicles, commercial trucks, shuttles, and school buses.

The 2031 deadline for California-based companies to replace half of their medium-duty commercial truck fossil-fueled engines makes EV fleet deployments mission-critical and highly sought after. In order to support partners through the complex and competitive voucher process, Motiv Power Systems continually seeks out new and revised funding opportunities to inform potential and current customers of new possibilities and guide them through the application process.

Motiv EVs operate at over 98 percent uptime and have more than two million miles logged in North America. Motiv’s next-generation battery, created in partnership with Our Next Energy (ONE), can deliver a range of over 150 miles while hauling a three-ton payload.

The California HVIP incentive program is still taking applications for 2022.