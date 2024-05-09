Motiv Completes Delivery of Another 55 Electric Trucks to Purolator

Motiv Power Systems, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of Class 4-6 electric trucks and buses, has fully completed the delivery of 55 Motiv electric trucks to Purolator, an integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider.

Purolator ordered the additional vehicles in 2023 following a successful pilot of five Motiv electric trucks in 2021. The new trucks bring Purolator’s total Motiv truck count to 60. These trucks have been deployed to daily routes across Canada in Richmond and Vancouver, British Columbia; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

The first five Motiv electric trucks delivered to Purolator in 2021 have completed tens of thousands of miles of deliveries while reducing tailpipe greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This helps Purolator move toward its 2030 goal of vehicle electrification and reduced GHG emissions.

A Motiv support team member was stationed at Purolator’s hub in British Columbia for its pilot, and the company is expanding its support operations across Canada as Purolator adds more Motiv electric trucks.

“Integrating Motiv’s trucks into our operations is a step forward in our journey toward reaching 60% electrification of our last-mile delivery vehicles by 2030, and ultimately achieving net-zero emissions by 2050,” says Chris Henry, director, National Fleet at Purolator. “Motiv’s vehicles and customer support team were an integral part of our electric vehicle pilot in British Columbia and important to our overall success in that pilot as we transition to a zero-emission fleet. Quick responses, short downtime and on-site service keep our electric fleet moving smoothly.”

As the first Canadian courier company to launch fully electric curbside delivery trucks nationally, Purolator has set goals to be the greenest courier company in Canada. The firm expects to invest approximately $1 billion to electrify 60% of their last-mile fleet in Canada over the next seven years. This includes a plan to purchase approximately 3,500 fully electric trucks and to electrify more than 60 terminals across Canada.

“We are immensely proud of the lasting legacy of our partnership with Purolator and the milestones we’ve achieved together,” says Jim Castelaz, founder and chief technology and revenue officer of Motiv. “Purolator has been a longtime leader in fleet electrification, with ambitious goals and successes that prove the shift to electric trucks is not only possible, but the practical choice — leading to improved performance and operational efficiencies while also reducing carbon emissions.”