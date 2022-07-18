Morgan Olson, EAVX Release New Electric Step Van Body

EAVX and Morgan Olson, both subsidiaries of JB Poindexter & Co. (JBPCO), have unveiled additional details of the new Class 5 walk-in step van body design that offers integrated technology for next-generation commercial delivery vehicles.

Named Proxima, the body builds off Morgan Olson’s durable and dependable commercial vehicle bodies while introducing new technologies to enhance driver ergonomics and efficiencies. Proxima’s chassis-flexible design means it offers advantages for both electric and internal-combustion powertrains, as well as new features that aim to positively impact safety, comfort and overall driver experience.

“We are thrilled to begin sharing the Proxima body concept with the world in the coming weeks and months,” says Mark Hope, COO and general manager of EAVX. “Proxima combines JBPCO’s proven history of building durable and dependable work truck and commercial vehicle bodies and accessories with our long track record of product innovation. Receiving in person feedback from some of the leading fleets in the world is an exciting and important next step as we move closer to bringing Proxima to market.”

EAVX’s proprietary VX Control is a digital vehicle infrastructure that enables an array of technologies to be connected, configured and communicate with each other and with drivers, no matter the chassis or powertrain. For Proxima, VX Control will unify lighting, equipment, tools, cameras, sensors and driver assistance technologies into a single, intelligent system.

Proxima features a flexible design that offers design options for all types of chassis regardless of powertrain or power source. For this first proof of concept, EAVX and Morgan Olson are partnering with automotive technology company REE Automotive for its P7 electric chassis, where the body will be powered by the REEcorner’s drive-, steer- and brake-by-wire technology. The companies will begin evaluations of Proxima with select potential customers.

“These events will be a critical opportunity for partners and potential customers to engage our team firsthand, and to see what Proxima offers as we get closer to production,” states John Poindexter, CEO and chairman at JBPCO. “Innovation is a living part of our company’s foundation and EAVX and Proxima are the latest examples of this compulsion.”