Morgan Olson, EAVX Collaborate on Proxima Step Van Body Redesign

Morgan Olson LLC has achieved another milestone in developing the next-generation walk-in step van: Proxima. This version of Proxima has evolved with a new, radically streamlined body design by J.B. Poindexter & Co. Inc. d/b/a EAVX.

The next-generation step van Proxima features a number of body design highlights from Morgan Olson, including:

Design scalability from Class 2b through Class 5 GVWRs

Purpose-built custom upfits

Streamlined, cost-effective integration into mixed-power fleets with platform readiness for both internal combustion and all-electric chassis

Utilization of lightweight, high-quality materials to lower electrical energy draw and increase electric vehicle operational range and internal combustion engine (ICE) fuel economy

Digital integration with VX Control technology from EAVX adding connectivity, command and control capabilities

Vocation-specific cargo configurations by sister business unit Masterack LLC

Inside the cab and throughout the vehicle, Proxima features new, integrated technology options designed to enhance driver ergonomics, safety, and efficiency — starting with its award-winning VX Control system. VX Control enables fleets to connect, configure and command a vehicle’s full digital vehicle infrastructure by unifying body and cab electronics and wiring into a single, intelligent system — no matter the chassis or powertrain.

“Proxima embodies a holistic and forward-thinking approach to the future of commercial vehicles, promoting sustainability, safety and operational excellence,” says Mark Hope, president of EAVX. “The next-generation walk-in step van demonstrates how we continue to enhance its design and features and why it’s such a game-changer in the industry, offering a comprehensive package tailored for fleets aiming for optimal performance and innovation.”

“It’s an exciting time for Morgan Olson, EAVX and Freightliner Custom Chassis to collaborate on this newest version of Proxima, especially as we prepare to deploy the first units for customer evaluation and testing in late 2024 or early 2025,” adds Mike Ownbey, Morgan Olson president/CEO. “Morgan Olson’s commitment to innovation was recently validated by winning back-to-back ‘Innovation of the Year’ awards presented by the NTEA. I also want to share my appreciation and gratitude to our customers for sharing their valuable fleet insights during the development of this newly designed Proxima vehicle.”

The EV and ICE versions of Proxima introduced recently are riding on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) products. The EV version is powered by FCCC’s MT50e all-electric chassis, which offers a range of up to 180 miles or more on a single charge, engine power of up to 226 kWh/303 HP and a full battery charge in three hours. The chassis is already in everyday use in fleets throughout North America.

FCCC’s MTG 6.6L gas chassis powers the ICE version and features direct fuel-injection technology and state-of-the-art Allison six-speed transmission.

“As long-time partners with Morgan Olson, we are thrilled to work with them and the EAVX team on the new Proxima,” says Jeff Sather, president and CEO of FCCC. “Regardless of fuel or power source, FCCC is dedicated to providing our partners and customers with high-quality, durable chassis that are customized for their unique demands and challenges.”