More than 50 Electric Vehicle Models Eligible to Use EVgo’s Autocharge+

Electric vehicle fast-charging network EVgo Inc. says more than 50 EV models are eligible for its seamless Autocharge+ feature. Once enrolled, Autocharge+ eliminates the need for drivers to open an app, swipe a credit card or tap an EVgo program (RFID) card to initiate a fast-charging session on the EVgo network.

Since its launch in September 2022, Autocharge+ has steadily grown across the EVgo network. In 2023 alone, the percentage of charging sessions initiated using Autocharge+ nearly doubled, reaching approximately 17% of all charging sessions initiated in the fourth quarter.

Most EVs with CCS connectors support this feature as well as Tesla models that are compatible with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter. EVgo also plans to support Autocharge+ through its integrated NACS connectors once implemented across the network.

“The key to achieving widespread EV adoption in the U.S. is giving EV drivers a convenient, streamlined charging experience, and Autocharge+ does just that,” says Stacey Stewart, senior vice president of Charging at EVgo. “Through our collaboration with automakers and ongoing interoperability testing with new and existing EV models, EVgo continues to enhance the customer experience across the network for everyone — no matter which EV model they choose to drive.”

Autocharge+ contributes to EVgo’s “One & Done” success rate, a measure of a driver’s ability to successfully initiate a charging session on the first attempt, by combining payment and session initiation methods into one simple step: plugging in.

Besides testing and diagnostic work performed at the EVgo Innovation Lab and other efforts included in EVgo’s ReNew program, Autocharge+ contributed to the company’s achievements by increasing the One & Done success rate six percentage points in 2023.

To see a full list of eligible models and for more information about Autocharge+, visit www.evgo.com/autocharge.