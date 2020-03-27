Momentum, GreenPower Partner on Wirelessly Charged Electric Buses

Momentum Dynamics and GreenPower Motor Company have entered a three-year OEM agreement to develop and sell wirelessly charged, purpose-built all-electric transit vehicles.

The first vehicle to integrate Momentum Dynamics’ wireless charging will be GreenPower’s EV Star, a 25-foot mini-shuttle capable of transporting 19 passengers. The EV Star has completed the Federal Transit Administration’s Altoona testing and will satisfy purchasing requirements such as ADA and Buy America Compliance for transit agencies across North America.

The EV Star will fill the transportation industry’s need for paratransit, micro-transit and shuttle bus applications and has a nominal range of 150 miles. By adding automated wireless charging capability the bus dramatically increases its operational range without the need for operator intervention.

“Wireless charging is flexible and we are excited to extend our wireless charging offering into smaller-size shuttle bus fleets with the people at GreenPower Motor Company. We are proud to offer the first inductive charging solution to this market,” says Andrew Daga, CEO of Momentum.

“Our companies share in the excitement and huge market potential of wirelessly charged electric shuttle buses where automated fast charge capabilities are important,” he adds.

According to Bloomberg New Energy Outlook, the electric transit industry is predicted to grow to sales of 60,000 over the next 10 years, replacing ICE buses on a one-to-one basis. EV transit buses are expected to outsell ICE buses 6:1 by 2030.

The GreenPower EV Star with Momentum Dynamics wireless charging technology will be sold throughout the U.S, Canada and Europe.

Photo: A GreenPower Motor EV Star electric bus