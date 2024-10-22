Modine Will Supply Thermal Management Solutions for GILLIG Hybrid Buses

Modine has become the thermal management supplier for GILLIG, a manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses, for its hybrid vehicles powered by the Allison eGen Flex system.

Through this collaboration, Modine provides its EVantage Battery Thermal Management Systems (BTMS) and inverter cooling module for the GILLIG hybrid bus. Purpose-built to optimize thermal performance and system efficiency, these Modine systems will help ensure longevity and consistent performance under various operating conditions.

Since 2023, GILLIG has delivered over 100 hybrid buses integrated with Modine’s thermal management technology in communities including Indianapolis, Cincinnati and northern Kentucky. Most recently, GILLIG delivered 15 Allison eGen Flex hybrid buses to Citibus in Lubbock, Texas, with another 15 hybrids planned for delivery later in 2024.

“At GILLIG, our commitment to sustainable transportation solutions is supported by strong partnerships with forward-thinking companies like Modine, and we have reinforced the reliability of our hybrid buses as a result,” says Benjamin Grunat, vice president of Product Planning & Strategy at GILLIG. “Our long-standing supplier relationship with Modine is built on a shared dedication to creating a more environmentally responsible and efficient future for public transportation.”

Each GILLIG hybrid bus comes equipped with an integrated system that includes a six-cylinder, clean diesel engine, an electrical drive unit, a controller module, a power processor and a roof-mounted energy storage system, ideal for applications with multiple daily route services. The eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system, made by Allison Transmission, provides advanced hybrid propulsion and electric accessory operations for GILLIG buses.

“GILLIG is a U.S. market leader in low- and zero-emissions solutions for public transportation, setting high standards for sustainability and efficiency,” says Gina Maria Bonini, Modine’s vice president and general manager of Advanced Thermal Systems. “Modine remains steadfast in our long-standing support for GILLIG as the demand for the next generation of transit buses grows. We are proud of our long-standing partnership as a thermal management supplier for GILLIG buses. Our collaboration with GILLIG affirms our dedication to advancing the state-of-the-art in clean transportation while achieving cost savings, emissions reductions and meeting regulatory objectives.”

Photo credit