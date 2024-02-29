Mission Linen Supply Places Order for 12 Xos Electric Step Vans

Xos Inc., a provider of medium-duty electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and fleet management software, has received a purchase order from Mission Linen Supply for its 100% battery electric 22-foot step vans.

Founded in 1930, Mission Linen Supply is a commercial laundry company that services the healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets, among others. The company has been an industry leader in terms of preserving natural resources and operating in a sustainable manner.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mission Linen Supply on this significant step toward electric fleet adoption,” says Dakota Semler, CEO of Xos. “Mission Linen Supply’s commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with Xos’ mission. Our electric step vans are setting new standards for the textile and linen industries, and we are confident that they will bring immense value to Mission Linen Supply’s operations.”

The order is for 12 Xos SV step vans, ideally suited for a variety of applications such as parcel delivery and linen services. Mission Linen’s delivery of step vans will be some of the first 22-ft body step vans from Xos, further expanding use case options for the Xos SV platform.

“Mission Linen Supply has always been at the forefront of incorporating sustainable practices in our business model, and integrating Xos’ electric vehicles is a natural extension of our commitment to provide environmentally friendly goods and services,” says Tony Mancuso, vice president, Corporate Services at Mission Linen Supply.