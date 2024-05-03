Minnesota Capital Awards Sustainability-Based Waste Collection Contract to FCC

The city of Saint Paul, Minnesota, has secured a solid waste collection services contract with FCC Environmental Services. Taking effect November 1, 2024, the contract is set to last seven years with a backlog of more than $115 million. As part of the agreement, FCC will invest over $25 million to build a compressed natural gas (CNG) station, purchase more than 30 new collection trucks fueled by CNG, acquire fully electric pickup trucks for route managers, and an electric box truck for bulk and appliance pick-up.

FCC will utilize a new fleet of CNG vehicles to support this contract and hire over 59 regional and dedicated employees.

Covering 90% of the city, the contract will ensure efficient waste management for approximately 300,000 residents and significantly contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment, a testament to FCC’s commitment to sustainability.

“We are thrilled to announce this significant contract award and partnership, which represents a pivotal strategic milestone as we expand our geographical reach further into the Midwest market,” says Dan Brazil, FCC’s chief executive officer. “We are honored to bring our high-quality services and sustainability approaches to the capital city.”

This contract award reflects FCC’s dedication and expansion in the Midwest, which began with an Omaha, Nebraska, contract in 2020 that employs more than 100 people and provides collection services to 150,000 households.