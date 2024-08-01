Miller EV Solutions Expands Innovation Design Center

Miller EV Solutions is expanding its EV Innovation Design Center (EVIDC). The EVIDC in Jacksonville, Florida, is a leading innovation center for electric vehicle charging. This next expansion phase will boost the center’s capabilities by integrating cutting-edge technologies and focusing on building a stronger, smarter EV charging infrastructure.

“With the EV revolution in full swing, reliable and efficient charging is more important than ever,” says Kerri Stewart, president of Miller EV Solutions. “The EVIDC is all about leading the way by testing and refining the tech that will drive the future of EV charging worldwide.”

Phase two is packed with upgrades including solar canopies for charging stations, advanced electrical infrastructure for better energy management, energy storage to capture excess solar power and a control center to automate energy use.

: Two heavy-duty vehicle charging islands that can charge four vehicles at a time, will be equipped with solar canopies, providing renewable energy to further offset carbon emissions. Permanent switchgear with smart breakers : Upgraded electrical infrastructure will enable dynamic load management, optimizing energy distribution and ensuring grid stability.

: This centralized hub will automate energy management by intelligently switching between grid and stored solar power based on predefined parameters. Research partnership with utilities: The EVIDC will collaborate with utilities to study the impact of microgrids on grid stability and demand management. This research will contribute valuable insights to the broader EV ecosystem.

By serving as a living laboratory and training ground for EV charging technologies, the EVIDC is built to:

— By showcasing these solutions, the EVIDC encourages manufacturers and infrastructure providers to adopt advanced technologies and improve solutions. Foster international collaboration — The EVIDC is a platform for collaboration among industry leaders, researchers and policymakers worldwide.

“This expansion solidifies our commitment to sustainability while helping us understand how EV charging can best fit into existing power systems,” says Henry Brown, CEO of Miller Electric Company, the parent company of Miller EV Solutions.