Millbrook Opens West Coast EV Testing Facility

Millbrook Revolutionary Engineering, a specialist in propulsion and driveline test services and systems, has officially opened its new electric vehicle (EV) driveline test facility in the San Francisco Bay area.

The new propulsion test facility in California has been created to serve the American, Asian and European automakers that are developing the next generation of EVs on the West Coast. The company continues to globalize its offering in response to the demand for independent and impartial test services from the automotive sector.

Millbrook brings the expertise of its three other driveline test facilities to California alongside the cutting-edge dynamometer test systems designed and installed by its team. Capabilities include e-machine testing at speeds of 20,000 rpm, inverter testing, vehicle-in-the-loop test capabilities and battery simulation, notes the company.

Millbrook offers a wide range of EV driveline test solutions in the U.S., U.K. and Finland. These include varied outdoor and indoor test tracks, e-motor and e-axle test cells, and battery test facilities. In addition, Millbrook Revolutionary Engineering designs, builds, installs, and services dynamometer test systems across the continents.

Photo: Millbrook California EV test facility