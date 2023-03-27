Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Launches Referral Program

Mike Albert Fleet Solutions, a mobility company, has begun a new fleet electrification referral program designed to pair customers considering electrifying their fleets with charge point providers.

The program, which includes new partnerships with ChargePoint, Blink Charging Co. and Enel X Way, will help fleet managers navigate the logistics of electrification, including charging infrastructure, navigating government incentives, financing and ongoing support.

“Fleet electrification is far more complicated than deciding what EVs best suit the needs of your business,” says Chris Knosp, director of fleet electrification at Mike Albert Fleet Solutions. “Before making the leap, fleet managers need to think through charging infrastructure, driver reimbursement, software upgrades and more. Our referral program will help simplify the process, pairing customers with the industry’s best charge point providers for support and expertise from start to finish.”

ChargePoint is an electric vehicle charging network with over 225,000 active ports under management. To date, more than 158 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network on average every second.

Blink Charging has deployed nearly 59,000 charging ports across 25 countries.

Enel X Way operates in 16 countries and manages nearly 430,000 charging ports worldwide and around 160,000 in North America, both directly and through roaming agreements or joint ventures.