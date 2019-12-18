Microtransit Fleet Takes Delivery of First Two Electric Ford Transits

Lightning Systems says it has delivered the first two units of an initial order of six Lightning Electric Ford Transit 350HD wheelchair-accessible passenger vans to Freebee, an operator of on-demand public transportation in south Florida.

Freebee serves local communities through municipal transportation contracts, using a microtransit model that provides passengers with free door-to-door rides.

“The Lightning Electric Transit 350HD passenger van is ideally suited to the emerging microtransit model,” says Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning Systems. “Our EV powertrain and battery solution is configured and installed to support features such as wheelchair lifts, aftermarket HVAC systems and third-party seating configurations. The combination of performance and range, as well as the passenger experience that comes from riding a battery-electric vehicle, all contribute to making it a great choice for door-to-door transit in urban and suburban environments.”

Unlike scheduled transit buses, Freebee’s routes are not consistent. This makes it critical to know the vehicles’ locations and state of battery charge at all times. Lightning Analytics, the data-capture and analysis platform implemented on all of Lightning’s vehicles, is central to providing that visibility.

Lightning Systems designs and manufacturers zero-emission, all-electric powertrains for commercial fleets – from Class 3 Ford Transit vans to Class 6 work trucks and Class 7 and 8 city buses.