Micro Bird Brings CARB-Certified Propane Bus to Market

Micro Bird says it is the first company to bring a Type A propane autogas school bus with low nitrogen oxides to market.

The company’s G5 Type A bus equipped with ROUSH CleanTech’s Gen 5 propane fuel system is certified to California Air Resources Board’s optional low nitrogen oxide emissions standard of 0.05 grams per brake horsepower-hour (g/bhp-hr), making it 75% cleaner than federal U.S. emission standards. Type A buses, made of a bus body constructed on a cutaway front-section vehicle, usually carry nine to 36 students.

“Every district wants to lessen students’ exposure to damaging exhaust that can have negative health effects on children,” says Steve Girardin, president of Micro Bird. “With the Micro Bird G5 propane bus’s new CARB certification, we help our customers lower their carbon footprint while also offering the most horsepower of any Type A bus.”

Micro Bird buses can also can operate on renewable propane to further reduce emissions and carbon intensity values. The system features the compact, 350-horsepower Ford 7.3L engine and benefits from all of Ford’s performance and quality characteristics, such as horsepower, torque and towing – while maintaining the OEM factory warranty.

Propane buses have become widespread among school districts. More than 40 school districts across North America operate nearly 300 Micro Bird Type A propane buses. Propane autogas reduces maintenance costs and wear and tear on the engine and components. On average, the fuel costs about 40% less than gasoline and 50% less than diesel.

Photo: Micro Bird’s Type A propane autogas school bus