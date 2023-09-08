Michigan School District Continues Fleet Electrification Journey

Michigan’s third-largest school district, Dearborn Public Schools, is partnering with Highland Electric Fleets to deploy up to nine standard-capacity Type D electric buses and up to nine lift-equipped special-needs Type D buses.

The buses will be provided by local Michigan Blue Bird bus dealer Holland Bus Company.

Over the course of a multi-year contract, 10 dual-port 60 kW chargers will be installed as part of this initiative to support fleet electrification.

“The district is excited to take these first steps as part of our efforts to explore how electric buses can best meet the transportation needs of our students,” says David Mustonen, director of communications at Dearborn Public Schools.

Backed by $7.1 million from EPA’s Clean School Bus Rebate Program, Dearborn Schools is the third largest award recipient in the state, serving 37 schools with more than 20,000 students.

Highland’s electrification-as-a-service offering delivers all the elements for fleet electrification, including design, configuration, construction, utility engagement, fleet management and maintenance over the course of a 15-year contract.