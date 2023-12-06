Michigan Orders Conversion of State Fleet to Zero-Emission Vehicles

Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive directive that would convert the state’s entire fleet to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2040, according to an article from Michigan Advance.

“With today’s executive directive, I am directing state agencies to begin the process of converting vehicles owned and operated by the state to ZEVs by 2033 for light-duty vehicles and 2040 for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles,” says Whitmer. “Getting this done will help drive demand of Michigan-made electric vehicles, lower gas and maintenance costs for the state since ZEVs cost far less to fuel and maintain and reduce air and noise pollution in our communities.”

Under the directive, Michigan state departments will:

Prioritize ZEVs in their fleets.

Transition vehicles that travel the most miles first.

Prioritize transitioning vehicles in communities historically impacted by higher pollution.

Install electric vehicle supply equipment, including publicly accessible chargers, in high-density areas.

Establish clear exemption criteria for specific fleet vehicles and offer alternative emission reduction options including hybrids.

Figures in the auto industry and clean energy and climate advocates commended the decision.

“The [United Auto Workers] applauds the State of Michigan for showing that the electric vehicle transition doesn’t have to be a race to the bottom,” says Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers. “We encourage the state to purchase union-made EVs for all state vehicles, giving America’s autoworkers their fair share of this historic moment for the American auto industry. On behalf of our 400,000 active members and 600,000 retirees, I want to thank and commend Governor Whitmer on notching another win for the working class”.

Clean energy and climate advocacy organization Evergreen Action also hailed the decision.

“Today’s announcement is one of the strongest commitments in the country in electrifying a state’s fleet, and it will be powered by a clean Michigan electricity grid,” says Courtney Bourgoin, Evergreen Action’s Midwest senior policy and advocacy manager. “The governor’s directive takes a smart step to target pollution reductions where they’re needed most by prioritizing transitioning vehicles located in communities that have been historically overburdened with higher pollution.

“From committing to 100% clean electricity to transitioning 100% of its government fleet to clean vehicles, Michigan has taken huge steps this year to combat climate change, improve public health and lead the way in building a clean energy economy,” says Bourgoin.