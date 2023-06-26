Miami Transit Agency Buying 100 Battery-Electric Buses

Miami-Dade Transit (MDT), operated by Miami-Dade County Transportation and Public Works, has awarded New Flyer of America Inc. a firm order for 100 zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG 60-foot, heavy-duty transit buses.

The order also includes two on-route Heliox 450 kW chargers and 50 Heliox Flex 180 kW depot power cabinets by NFI Infrastructure Solutions to support zero-emission bus deployment in Miami County.

MTD is one of the largest transit systems in the United States, delivering more than 36 million annual passenger trips. MTD serves Miami-Dade County, the most populous county in Florida, and the fourth largest urban area in the nation with more than 5.5 million people.

The high-capacity, zero-emission articulated buses will be equipped with long-range 763 kWh batteries providing an additional range to deliver increased efficiency and reliability to the MTD fleet.

Sixty of these high-performance buses will operate on the 20-mile South Dade TransitWay BRT corridor, which connects numerous municipalities from Dadeland South Metrorail Station to Florida City. The remaining 40 buses will serve passengers on other bus routes across Miami-Dade County.

Through this order, MTD will fulfil its Resilient305 Strategy, a pathway to reduce emissions, shorten travel times and minimize traffic congestion, developed under a unique partnership of Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami, and the City of Miami Beach. In addition, the purchase of buses will deliver on the Miami-Dade County Climate Action Strategy, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and to become a net-zero carbon community by 2050.