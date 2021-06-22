Miami-Dade Buying 42 Additional Proterra Electric Buses

Miami-Dade County says it is acquiring 42 Proterra ZX5+ 40-foot electric transit buses – joining 33 Proterra buses that the county has already procured – and installing 75 Proterra chargers across three bus depots.

Proterra notes that the 42 buses represent 19 MWh of battery storage capacity.

“We’re upgrading to this large fleet of electric buses to solidify our environmentally friendly future, all while providing clean and reliable transportation for commuters,” says Miami-Dade Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

“It’s great to welcome another fleet of electric buses – not only to protect our environment but keep our neighborhoods quieter,” adds Commissioner Eileen Higgins, Chair of the Transportation, Mobility and Planning Committee. “The ultimate goal is to get out of our cars and ride on a completely carbon-neutral form of public transportation, and we are surely making our way there.”

The first electric buses are scheduled to be delivered next year.

Designed and manufactured in the U.S., Proterra’s battery systems have logged 20 million service miles and been selected by several commercial vehicle manufacturers to electrify delivery vehicles, construction equipment, school buses, coach buses and more.