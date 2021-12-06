Metro Supply Chain Increases Electric Fleet and Charging Infrastructure

Metro Supply Chain is driving forward zero-emission mid and last mile delivery for its Canadian customers with new electric vehicles (EV) and the supporting EV charging infrastructure.

This investment, which commits to purchasing more zero-emission trucks in 2022, furthers Metro Supply Chain’s fleet electrification journey.

“We at Metro Supply Chain fully understand the impact that vehicles have on the environment, and we’re doing our part to try and lessen our carbon footprint,” explains Martin Graham, group president of Metro Supply Chain. “While we are initially introducing electric vehicles into British Columbia and Quebec, ultimately, we foresee operating vehicles across the entire country to help flatten the curve.”

Custom Delivery Solutions, Metro Supply Chain’s complete last mile solution, is partnering with businesses such as IKEA.

“We’re very proud to be partnered with such a progressive and sustainability focused organization like IKEA, which is willing to work with us not only on electric vehicle introduction but also the restructuring of the traditional delivery model to allow for a truly successful customer service,” says Cedric George, president of Custom Delivery Solutions.

“IKEA is guided by our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people,” states Melissa Barbosa, country sustainability manager of IKEA. “Supporting us in this vision is our People and Planet positive strategy, which has been developed in alignment with the UN sustainable development goals. Our circular and climate positive change driver has ambitious targets for us to reach 100% zero emissions delivery by 2025 globally, and this journey to electrify our last mile delivery would be impossible without partnerships like Custom Delivery Solutions supporting our logistics and meeting our customers’ needs across the country.”