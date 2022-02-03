Meritor, PACCAR Continue Electrification Agreement

Meritor Inc. has extended its current PACCAR agreement to supply 14Xe ePowertrains and battery electric vehicle integration kits for the Class 8 Kenworth T680E, and Peterbilt 579EV tractors and 520EV refuse trucks.

The integrated, modular design of the 14Xe ePowertrain, Power Controls and Accessories (PCAS) and Energy Storage System (ESS) helps enable PACCAR to meet the needs of its customers with high efficiency, performance and range depending on duty cycle and application requirements.

“This extension affirms the strength of the PACCAR and Meritor partnership and illustrates that our technology continues to prove itself in real-world applications,” states Tim Bowes, senior vice president and president of electrification, industrial and North America aftermarket for Meritor.

“PACCAR is committed to delivering cutting-edge electrification solutions to our customers,” says Darrin Siver, PACCAR’s senior vice president. “Meritor has performed very well and is a key partner to help us deliver on this commitment.” As part of Meritor’s Blue Horizon advanced technology portfolio, the 14Xe ePowertrain is a fully integrated, all-electric drive system and is the only integrated electric powertrain in production for Class 8 trucks in North America.