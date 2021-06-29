Merchants Fleet Rolls Out Dedicated Service for EV Evaluation and Procurement

Merchants Fleet has debuted its AdoptEV service, a tool designed to educate and transition clients through the electric vehicle and electric vehicle supply equipment purchase process.

As the introduction of EVs signifies major changes on the horizon for the commercial fleet industry, fleet executives and managers struggle to prioritize the implementation of these vehicles. To ensure Merchants Fleet clients can take advantage of the benefits electric vehicles have to offer, the AdoptEV program includes:

Fleet data review: Comprehensive review of the organization’s fleet needs, including fuel, telematics, vehicle weight class, daily trips, upfitting, vehicle age, mileage data and more.

Vehicle recommendations: Suitable EVs are recommended to replace internal combustion engine vehicles based on vehicle type, upfit, class and range requirements of current ICE vehicles and their function.

Charging and energy: Vehicle chargers by type and quantity are recommended by location to satisfy charging needs.

Sustainability and economic savings: Compare the total cost of ownership of ICE vehicles to recommended EVs, and rovide a mechanism to track and report against sustainability metrics.

EV adoption: A multi-year, custom EV adoption plan best suited to meet the goals and needs of the organization, down to the individual location.

“The latest updates to our client services – the development of AdoptEV and our membership with the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance (CEVA) – reaffirm our commitment to innovative solutions that’ll help propel our nation into an emission-free future,” says Brendan P. Keegan, CEO of Merchants Fleet.

Merchants says it serves as an “ecosystem manager” for fleet clients by developing strong relationships with OEMs such as Ford, GM, BrightDrop, XOS and others to provide access to a broad selection of electric vehicles that meet the needs of each individual client.