Merchants Fleet Commits to Purchasing 5,400 BrightDrop Commercial EVs

Merchants Fleet, a fleet management company (FMC), has reserved 5,400 BrightDrop EV410s, the all-new, mid-size electric light commercial vehicle built for the delivery of goods and services over long ranges, as well as other service applications.

“We are dedicated to meeting our fleet clients’ EV needs, from top to bottom,” says Merchants Fleet CEO Brendan P. Keegan. “Every fleet has different requirements, so we need to provide flexibility and offer best-in-class solutions, at every level. The electrification of fleet is no longer in the future. It is here, and we are proud to work with BrightDrop to reach diverse segments and drive this transformation forward.”

With an estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge, the mid-size EV410 offers curb management and maneuverability. It is well-suited for faster, smaller payload deliveries, or as a last mile and traditional service vehicle. The EV410’s gross vehicle weight rating of less than 10,000 pounds also limits the need for additional operating licenses. By providing many of the same features as the larger BrightDrop EV600 in a lighter weight package, the EV410 is making zero-emissions driving a possibility for new segments.

“Merchants Fleet’s plan to purchase such a large order of our electric commercial vehicles shows they are serious about leading the fleet industry’s transformation to an all-electric future, and confident in BrightDrop’s ability to bring that vision to life,” states Travis Katz, BrightDrop’s president and CEO. “The collaboration with Merchants Fleet opens the door for other companies that want to electrify their fleets by providing access to our portfolio of electric vehicles, which is a critical step toward decreasing vehicle-related emissions in the communities where we live.”

Earlier this year, Merchants released an exclusive AdoptEV program that guides businesses through every step of the fleet electrification process – from assessing needs to purchasing the right vehicles to charging options and infrastructure.