Merchants Fleet Buying 12,500 Ram ProMaster Electric Vans

Merchants Fleet, a North American fleet management company, has agreed to purchase 12,500 Ram ProMaster electric vans over the next several years, allowing Merchants to provide fleet managers with short- and long-term EV leasing options and to pilot new solutions.

“At Ram, we are laser-focused on offering our customers electrified solutions with disruptive, leading-edge, advanced technology that meets real-world demands, and we are thrilled Merchants Fleet recognizes our all-new ProMaster EV will do exactly that,” says Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “Our all-new ProMaster EV is Ram’s first EV offering in North America and an integral step in our electrification journey that will offer more efficient options to all of our customers.”

The all-new Ram ProMaster EV will be introduced later this year. It will be the first fully electric van offered in North America from Stellantis and the Ram brand.

“We take great pride in our partnership with Stellantis, which plays a crucial role in our strategy to create an innovative EV ecosystem for our clients,” adds Brad Burgess, senior VP of fleet sales and strategic solutions at Merchants Fleet. “This collaboration allows us to provide our clients with exclusive access to EVs and a level of flexibility they simply can’t get anywhere else.”

The Merchants Fleet agreement follows a previous announcement that Amazon will be the first commercial customer for the new Ram ProMaster EV. Stellantis and Amazon will be putting thousands of ProMaster EVs on the road every year. Ram will have additional ProMaster EV commercial/fleet customer announcements in the coming months.

A highly customizable van, ProMaster is available in multiple configurations, roof heights, cargo lengths and body styles. ProMaster includes best-in-class features such as cargo volume, turning radius, standard interior cargo height, load-floor height, cargo width between wheel wells and maximum cargo width.