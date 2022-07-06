Merchants Fleet Adds 58 Xos Battery-Electric Vans to Several Locations

Xos Inc. has delivered 58 of its 100% battery-electric stepvans to three locations for Merchants Fleet, a fleet management company, during the second quarter of 2022. The three locations include San Diego and North Highlands in California, and Hooksett in New Hampshire.

“We are pleased to continue delivering vehicles to Merchants Fleet and supporting the growth of their EV portfolio,” states Jessica Savage, head of distribution at Xos.

“Fleet electrification is extremely important to us at Merchants,” says Hari Nayar, vice president of fleet electrification and sustainability at Merchants Fleet. “In 2021, we announced our $2.5 billion commitment to electrifying our fleet and the reservations and orders of 40,000 electric vehicles to achieve our goal of having 50 percent of our Mobility fleet electric by 2025 and 50 percent of our clients’ fleets electric by 2030. Partnering with innovative OEMs like Xos helps us to reach this important goal.”