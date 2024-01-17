Merchants Fleet Adds 250 New Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Trucks to its Line

Merchants Fleet, a leading fleet management company, has added 250 new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Trucks to its growing line of electric vehicles. The Silverado EVs are available from Merchants for lease and rental.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV is purpose-built on the GM EV Ultium platform to meet the rigorous demands of hard work and is nicely equipped for use by business operators and managers on the job site, as well as stylish enough for a business executive. This acquisition underscores Merchants’ commitment to providing a comprehensive range of vehicles, ensuring that businesses of all types can readily transition to an electric fleet solution tailored to their needs.

“Given the unique requirements of each fleet, we are committed to delivering flexibility and top-tier solutions across the board,” says Hari Nayar, vice president of Electrification and Sustainability at Merchants Fleet. “We are proud to offer the Silverado EV as yet another way Merchants is meeting the diverse electrification needs of our clients, and driving forward this transformative shift.”

The Chevrolet Silverado EV 4WT offers an U.S. EPA-estimated range of up to 450 miles, which reduces range anxiety for work truck drivers. With towing capability of up to 10,000 pounds and payload of over 1,400 pounds, the vehicle can meet diverse commercial needs. Merchants’ Electrification and Consulting team will work closely with clients to optimize total cost of ownership and charging infrastructure deployment, and will assist with securing available grants, incentives and tax rebates for the Silverado EV and other zero-emissions vehicles in their portfolio.

Merchants offers a range of flexible leasing and rental options for the Chevrolet Silverado EV. From traditional leases to long-term rentals, these programs are designed to provide a balance of flexibility and stability. Options such as “Rent-to-Lease” and “EV Choice Lease” offer solutions for short-term needs with possibilities for long-term commitment or low-risk trials, respectively. “Open-End Leasing” and “Rentals & Short-Term Leasing” provide flexibility in lease structure, cost control and solutions for needs as brief as three months.

The company’s ClearCharge program helps fleets organize, implement and manage EV charging infrastructure. ClearCharge enables commercial fleets to plan, develop and implement Level 2 and 3 charging to meet the evolving needs of their business. This program is available for any size fleet and is designed as a full-service solution for customers nationwide.