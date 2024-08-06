Mercedes-Benz Vans Presents Goodr with First Reefer eSprinter Cargo Van

Mercedes-Benz Vans USA has partnered with Goodr, an organization dedicated to waste management and hunger solutions, and appointed Jasmine Crowe-Houston, Goodr founder and CEO, as the first brand ambassador for the all-new eSprinter.

Goodr was presented with the first refrigerated eSprinter cargo van by Mercedes-Benz in North America, with a custom upfit by Thermo King of Charleston. This collaboration marks a significant step in promoting sustainability and hunger relief initiatives nationwide.

Founded in 2017, Goodr leverages technology and a massive partner network to rescue surplus food and deliver quality meals to underserved communities. In 2023, through its Surplus Food Recovery solution, Goodr diverted more than 1.3 million pounds of waste from landfills and prevented 714,759 pounds of carbon emissions. This collaboration with MBUSA not only helps Goodr continue to work toward combating food waste and addressing food insecurity nationwide, but it also reduces greenhouse gas emissions for Goodr’s charitable partners.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Mercedes-Benz Vans USA to showcase the eSprinter, propel electric mobility and continue to bring much-needed food supply to those in need,” says Crowe-Houston. “Addressing food waste and hunger in our country is critical, and we’re taking a unique approach to expanding our impact by working with Mercedes-Benz. This vehicle aligns perfectly with our mission to serve communities efficiently and sustainably.”

As a part of Mercedes-Benz AG, Mercedes-Benz Vans is fully committed to the group’s sustainable business strategy. This goal is reflected in “Ambition 2039” and the “electric-only” approach. Aiming for an EV share of up to 20% by 2026 and more than 50% by 2030, Mercedes-Benz Vans is targeting a significant reduction in CO2 emissions across the entire lifecycle in new vans.

The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter sets a standard in electric fleet innovation and urban delivery vehicles, featuring emission-free operation, advancing connectivity via the Mercedes me connect app and superior driving dynamics. Designed to prioritize efficiency and sustainability, the eSprinter offers versatility in range, payload and interior space.

Thermo King of Charleston equipped the eSprinter with a specialized refrigerated storage system upfit tailored for Goodr. The system ensures that perishable goods, including fresh meals rescued by Goodr, are transported under optimal conditions.

“The eSprinter’s versatility, combined with Goodr’s sustainable delivery solutions, has proven to be an ideal partnership for advancing sustainable urban logistics,” says Iain Forsyth, director of Product Management and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Vans. “Our collaboration with Goodr and Thermo King reinforces our commitment to sustainability and underscores our dedication to support small-businesses with efficient, sustainable last-mile delivery solutions.”