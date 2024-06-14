Mercedes-Benz Unit Will Deploy Hypercharger 400

Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging has reached an agreement with Alpitronic America Inc. ensuring that it will become the first DC fast-charging network in the United States to deploy Alpitronic’s HYC 400 (Hypercharger 400) at scale.

Working with Alpitronic is one way that Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging is localizing its supply chain as part of its $1 billion investment in a North American charging network. Together, the two companies are bolstering investment in the clean energy and transportation economy to deliver a fast-charging network capable of supporting electric vehicle drivers from all brands.

“To unlock this next era of charging, we must bridge the gap in quality and that starts with the customer’s experience at the charger,” says Andrew Cornelia, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging. “As we continue to scale Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging, we are investing in both this critical infrastructure and the workforce behind its success. We’re proud to partner with Alpitronic, which has not only designed a best-in-class product with some of the fastest charging speeds available, but is a company equally committed to investing in America’s clean energy workforce.”

In November 2023, Alpitronic opened its US corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the capacity to support over 300 jobs. The Hypercharger 400s that Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging will deploy are produced domestically at a facility in Wisconsin. The Hypercharger 400 offers up to 400-kW charging and support for a wide-output voltage range. The first units will be available at Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging sites beginning in the third quarter of 2024. Both CCS and NACS cables will be available across the network later in 2024.

“Our partnership with Mercedes is a natural fit, as both our companies are synonymous with quality, reliability, and design,” adds Mike Doucleff, CEO of Alpitronic. “Mercedes sets the standard for luxury and performance, while Alpitronic provides top-tier, elegantly designed EV charging solutions. Following our successful partnership in Europe, we are excited to expand together into the American market, bringing a similar customer experience to the U.S.”