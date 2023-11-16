Mercedes-Benz Opens First EV Charging Hub

Mercedes-Benz HPC North America, a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and MN8 Energy, has inaugurated its first Mercedes-Benz EV charging hub at the Mercedes-Benz USA headquarters in Sandy Springs, Ga.

With the launch of the Mercedes-Benz charging network, the company provides fast, convenient and reliable EV charging while expanding the North American public charging map for all brands of EVs. This inaugural charging hub is the first step in Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to invest more than $1 billion in a joint venture with MN8 Energy to deliver 2,500 chargers within at least 400 charging hubs across North America by the end of the decade.

Special features of the charging hub include the following:

400 kW chargers – The first chargers installed are provided by ChargePoint and are all capable of charging rates of up to 400 kW

Open to all – Drivers of any brand of EVs can charge their vehicle

Solar canopy – Provides weather cover for customers, overhead LED lighting for safety and solar panels on top to generate passive clean electricity

Intelligent indicators – A 15-foot-high pylon, visible from the street, indicates the status of the charging stall: in use, free or reserved

Accessibility – The charging hub includes one charging spot, closest to the lounge, designed especially for handicap-accessible vehicles, as well as one uncovered, drive-through charging spot designed for electric vans or EVs with trailers up to 26 feet long.

Mercedes-Benz HPC NA notes that several hubs will open at Buc-ee’s travel centers in Texas, Florida, Alabama and Georgia by the end of this year, with further expansion in 2024. Charging hubs at Simon Mall locations are planned to launch in the first half of 2024.