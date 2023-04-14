Meals on Wheels of San Francisco Commits to Fleet Electrification

Meals on Wheels of San Francisco (MOWSF), the nonprofit organization that prepares and delivers millions of meals to the homes of seniors and people with disabilities in San Francisco and northern San Mateo counties, says it plans to electrify two-thirds of its fleet of meal delivery vehicles by 2027.

MOWSF’s current fleet of 32 combustion vehicles covers almost 100,000 miles a year visiting thousands of homebound seniors daily. By transitioning to EVs, the organization expects to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% and reduce maintenance and fuel costs by approximately 10%.

MOWSF worked with CLEAResult, a provider of emission-reducing energy solutions, to develop a vehicle electrification five-year plan to replace 24 of the organization’s vehicles with refrigerated Ford eTransit vehicles by 2027. The plan provides a roadmap for EV charging infrastructure needs, total costs for ownership and projected results.

Amazon is the lead financial sponsor of the program.

Currently, MOWSF has four EVs that can travel approximately 100 miles on one charge, and one dual-port charging station. The organization plans on adding more charging stations this year. In addition, MOWSF aims to replace five of its current gasoline-powered vehicles each year for the next four years, pending vehicle availability and funding.