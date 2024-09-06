McNeilus Road Tour Spotlights Volterra ZSL Electric Refuse Collection Vehicle

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation business, has kicked off its Road Tour, showcasing the Volterra ZSL electric refuse collection vehicle (eRCV). As a fully integrated electric refuse vehicle, the Volterra ZSL eRCV delivers driver comfort, safety, sustainability and operational efficiency.

The McNeilus Road Tour will offer customers and industry professionals an exclusive opportunity to experience the vehicle firsthand. The tour will include several locations throughout the United States.

“The Volterra ZSL represents a significant leap forward in refuse and recycling collection technology, combining McNeilus’ decades of industry expertise with advanced safety, innovation and electrification,” says Lee Dreas, vice president and general manager of McNeilus. “We are thrilled to share this product with our customers, offering a solution that not only enhances driver comfort and safety but also helps support sustainability goals with zero emissions and an exceptional total cost of ownership.”

The Road Tour will include:

Hands-on demonstrations — Customers will have the opportunity to view and operate the Volterra ZSL eRCV on specific customer routes, experiencing firsthand the technology that powers this zero-emissions vehicle.

Q&A sessions — Engage with experts to learn about the features of this vehicle, including its many patent-pending technologies and its role in supporting refuse management professionals' and municipalities' environmental goals.

Live operational insights — See the vehicle's advanced features in action.

The Volterra ZSL eRCV is designed with the driver in mind, offering nearly 38% more cab space compared with the industry average. The vehicle features a low 15-inch step height, making it easy and safe for drivers to enter and exit. The fully integrated cab provides direct visibility, helping to minimize potential incidents and promoting a safe working environment.

Equipped with advanced driver assistance systems, including blind-spot monitoring, a 360° camera view, forward and rear collision notifications, and lane departure warnings, the vehicle helps drivers operate safely and efficiently. The 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster display informs drivers with real-time data, enhancing their ability to manage routes safely and efficiently.

The Volterra ZSL eRCV is certified zero emissions by both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Its advanced lithium-ion batteries and electric-axle system enable a full day’s collection on a single charge in many cases. The vehicle’s tight turning radius, smart battery system, and real-time vehicle monitoring contribute to its extended range and reduced downtime.