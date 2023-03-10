Masterack, EAVX Now Designing Trade Upfits for Electric Vehicles

Masterack is working with JB Poindexter & Co. sister business unit EAVX to develop upfit packages for electric vehicles in various work trades.

One of the first upfits is a Ford E-Transit that was designed based on the needs of telecom fleet customers. It features a composite partition, aluminum shelving modules, heavy-duty slide-out drawers, a custom fold-up splicing table, no-drill laminate composite flooring and a double slide-down UPLYFT ladder rack. Built with lightweight aluminum and composite construction, the upfit has a 20% weight reduction over steel to optimize payload and increase vehicle range, the companies say.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen how EVs add new challenges for our customers’ fleets,” says Masterack President Jon Toups. “With our new EV-ready packages, our team is prepared to help you design a tailor-fit solution.”

Added VX Control technology from EAVX connects vehicle systems with a digital interface to help operators make smart decisions to improve performance. One example is Tool Finder, which leverages RFID connection to alert drivers when something is missing.

“Our partnership with EAVX is critical to understanding the nuances of the EV market,” Toups adds. “They help position us on the leading edge to meet the needs of tomorrow’s fleet.”